Former Nigeria coach, Austin Eguavoen, has urged Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr, to invite more players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to his squad as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup.

Rohr called up two home-based players for the upcoming international friendly matches against Poland and Serbia, namely; Enyimba goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Akwa United striker, Okechukwu Gabriel. It was Gabriel’s first first senior call up.

‎Al Ahly forward Junior Ajayi and Nigeria’s CHAN 2018 defender Stephen Eze also got their first senior national team opportunity in Rohr’s 28-man squad for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

The former Super Eagles captain, Eguavoen, believes that the inclusion of new players with quality in the squad will offer him more options in Rohr’s section process.

“I saw the list and it’s a good one, but I think there should be more players from the league (NPFL) in his squad,” the former Super Eagles captain said.

“Eze was a standout player from (African Nations Championship) CHAN, so he deserved his place.

“Gabriel Okechukwu is good striker and he posseses a certain unpredictability when playing which could be an asset relatively unknown, and he could spring surprises. Ajayi as well has proved his worth playing for Al Ahly in the continent, but let’s see how they will all fare.”