Mauricio Pochettino said he was “proud” of Tottenham and felt they were “much better” than Juventus despite losing to the Serie A side in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Having come back from 2-0 down to draw the first leg 2-2 in Turin, Spurs looked to be heading for the quarter-finals after Heung-min Son put them ahead at Wembley.

But Juventus scored two goals in three minutes midway through the second half to stun the hosts, who saw a late header from Harry Kane hit the post and roll along the goal-line.

“I am disappointed because we missed a lot of chances and the team deserved more,” said Spurs boss Pochettino. “The way we conceded two goals we feel disappointed, but the performance was fantastic.

“I am very proud. Against a very good team like Juventus we dominated – overall in the two games we were much better – but at this level in three minutes the tie went for Juventus.

“It was a bit unfair because to concede these two goals is tough, because until this Tottenham were much better and the game was under control. But that is football and now we try to see the future and look to a lot of games ahead.”

Bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010/11, Spurs had chances to score either side of Son’s goal in the 39th minute.

However, they paid the price for failing to add to their lead, and Pochettino said: “When you assess the game, only Tottenham, for more than 70 minutes, were much better and created a lot of chances.

“It was unlucky, because if Harry scores at the end, and the chances we had at the first half, maybe we are talking in a different way, but that is football and it’s about the result.

“The team showed massive maturity against a very good team. The team played fantastic but we lost and I always try to see the future and be positive.

“There was no lack of experience or concentration, how many chances did we concede? We conceded three chances and they score twice, and we create a lot and only score one. We can find a lot of reasons and we can talk about different situations but the reality is they created three chances and score twice and we create many chances and score once and sometimes you need luck as well.”

Spurs next face Bournemouth on Sunday.