Hull are in talks with Leicester over the potential signing of Ahmed Musa on a season-long loan deal.

Musa previously played under Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky for four years during his time at CSKA Moscow.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international forward joined Leicester last summer for £16.6m and impressed in an International Champions Cup match against Barcelona ahead of the 2016/17 season.

However, he has been fairly quiet since then and has scored just five goals in 33 appearances for the Foxes.

Musa has yet to play in the Premier League this season but did find the net in a 4-1 Carabao Cup victory at Sheffield United.