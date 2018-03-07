The Managing Director of Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC), George Polymenakos, on Wednesday in Abuja said Nigeria deserves the best of the FIFA World Cup in view of its passionate football following.

Polymenakos, while briefing the media after the arrival and unveiling of the FIFA World Cup trophy in Nigeria, said the passion for football in Nigeria needed to be complemented by success.

“I honestly hope that in a few years Nigeria will be hosting the World Cup here.

“It was when I came to Nigeria that I understood what passion for football meant. Nigeria deserves to have this trophy here. Nigeria also deserves success at the World Cup in Russia,’’ he said.

Also at the brief event, the Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria, Bhupendra Suri, said the company was glad to bring the prestigious trophy to Nigeria.

“We are glad to bring this prestigious trophy to you in Nigeria for the third time. The last time we were here was in 2010.

“Other countries get to see the Cup in one city, but Nigeria is special, and so we are presenting the trophy in two cities — Abuja and Lagos.”

Also speaking at the event, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, thanked Coca-Cola for identifying with the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles.

“Coca-Cola is not just a brand in Nigeria, it is a lifestyle. If you go to the most remote villages in Nigeria, you’ll find Cola-Cola.

“Based on that, we had no choice but to partner them in Nigerian football. We have a partnership with them for the next five years.

“It means in four years’ time when Nigeria goes for another World Cup, Coca-Cola will be there. We hope to take this relationship to a higher level.”