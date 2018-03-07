Nigeria U20 Women National Team’s Head Coach, Chris Danjuma, and Team Administrator, c, will be at the Draw Ceremony for the 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place at the Opera House, Rennes on March 8, 2018.

The Draw Ceremony falls on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Two-time silver medallists Nigeria are again in the mix as the 16 qualified teams go into the pots for the draw starting at 11am Central European Time on Thursday, with hosts France, Germany, Korea DPR and Japan the seeded teams.

Former France international Mikael Silvestre is among four notable sports personalities who will join FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman and Group leader for FIFA’s Women’s Tournaments Rhiannon Martin to conduct the draw.

Nigeria and Ghana will fly Africa’s flag at the tournament scheduled for five stadia in France, 7th – 26th August 2018.

Spain, Germany, The Netherlands and England will represent Europe, while Asia’s flag is to be flown by Japan, Korea DPR and China.

New Zealand will represent Oceania as Brazil and Paraguay stand in for South America while CONCACAF’s lot is with Haiti, Mexico and USA.

Qualified teams

France, Nigeria, Ghana, Spain, Germany, The Netherlands, England, Japan, Korea DPR, China, New Zealand, Brazil, Paraguay, Haiti, Mexico, USA.