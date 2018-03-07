Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has listed captain Mikel Obi, midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, Victor Moses as well as Ahly forward Junior Ajayi and African Nations Championship (CHAN) star Gabriel Okechukwu in his 28-man squad to face Poland and Serbia in pre-FIFA World Cup friendly matches this month, the Nigeria Football Federation announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Home-based goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa will be joined by Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi.

Kenneth Omeruo has been recalled as well as Torino midfielder Joel Obi. CHAN Eagles defender Stephen Eze, now playing in Bulgaria, has also been included.

Russia-based Brian Idowu, who scored against Argentina on his debut in a friendly in Krasnodar in November last year, has also been invited.

Nigeria, who are in the same Russia 2018 group with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, will face Poland at the 43,000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw on Friday, 23 March.

Four days later, the Eagles will be up against Serbia at The Hive, London – home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees.

These are the first two in a list of six friendly encounters planned for the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of the 21st FIFA World Cup finals in the Russian Federation this summer.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas, Spain); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly, Egypt); Gabriel Okechukwu (Akwa United)