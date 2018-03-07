The Flying Eagles plan to still invite more players to training camp just as 22 call-ups have reported in w ahead of an U20 AFCON eliminator against either Sierra Leone or Guinea Bissau in April.

Newly appointed assistant coach Abubakar Bala has said he is optimistic that only the best players would be selected.

Speaking, he said, “Training has begun and we have 22 players in camp. Eighteen players took part in training yesterday and the remaining four players joined in today’s training of which we had two sessions (morning and evening).

“I am very satisfied and we have a plan to qualify for the 2019 African Youth Championship having failed to qualify for the last edition.”

Certain names invited to the U-20 camp came with age cheating controversy but the assistant coach has moved to reassure Nigerians that everything is being done to ensure such is avoided and only players who are eligible get the chance.

Coach Bala, while confirming he has an offer from NNL side Gombe United, insisted he has yet to sign a contract with the team.

“Yes the offer is on the table from Gombe United, but I am yet to make up my mind as I have not signed with the team,” he said.