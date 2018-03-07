Plateau United believe they could overturn a 2-4 loss to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the second leg of the CAF Champions League, which will take place at New Stadium Jos on 16 March.

The team vowed a comeback as they retweeted Radio host David King’s tweet on Wednesday, rallying them to victory in the second leg.

David King wrote: The boys were shocked and awed in Souse but they recovered in time to claw back two goals. Etoile du Sahel 4-2 @plateauutdfc We can finish the job at the New Jos Stadium. Just believe!

A late rally by the team on Tuesday could not stop them from crashing 2-4 to hosts Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the CAF Champions League first leg encounter in Sousse.

The Tunisian side enjoyed an easy first half by scoring three goals in 20 minutes.

Amro Marei opened scores in the second minute, while Amine Chermiti added two goals in the third and eighth minutes for the first half to end 3-0 in the hosts’ favour.

The 14th minute substitution of goalkeeper Odah Okiemute for Dele Ajiboye seemed to stabilize the visitors’ rear until the hosts scored the fourth goal in the 54th minute.

Plateau United, fought back to reduce the tally, first with Raphael Ayagwa’s penalty kick in the 70th minute.

Eight minutes to the end of the game, Tosin Omoyele turned home substitute Patrick Eneji’s assist to further reduce the margin ahead of the second leg game.