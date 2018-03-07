Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye has said his team lost 4-2 to Etoile Sahel in their CAF Champions League game Tuesday after two “offside goals”.

The Super Eagles goalkeepers said those first two goals that he claimed were from offside position and they unsettled his team.

“The first and second goals were offside and they distabilised us,” Ajiboye said.

“Those goals ought not to stand, but the referee has the final say.

“But we came back strongly and scored two goals.

“It’s not a very bad result and I am sure we will win in Jos and progress to the next stage.”

The former Shooting Stars safest hands was introduced to the game after they went down 3-0 to replace injured Okiemute Odah.