Morocco have confirmed that they are willing to offer any support to Cameroon for the hosting of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but have quashed any suggestion that they are looking to replace the Central Africans as hosts.

Fouzi Lekjaa, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation President, moved to end speculation regarding next year’s event during a press conference at the Movenpick Hotel in Marrakech during the ongoing CAF Women’s Football Symposium.

The hosting of the 2019 AFCON has become a contentious issue following the Confederation of African Football’s decision to expand the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad urged Cameroon to improve their efforts to convince of their viability as hosts in February after an inspection of the nation revealed that the nation’s preparations were behind schedule.

“We want to assure Cameroon that we don’t want to take away hosting the tournament from them, but we are ready to back them up,” Lekjaa told journalists. “They should tell us what they really need so that we give them a hand.

“There must be no more of the rumours that have been circulating for some time,” he added. “The relationship between the governments of Morocco and Cameroon have come a long way.

“There is no way we can fail to help each other.”

Dieudonne Happi, the chairman of the Normalisation Committee appointed to run the Cameroonian Football Association said it was a historical moment to see that Morocco is ready to come in and help them stage the biennial tournament.

“This is real brotherhood because the governments of the two countries have always been close,” added the FECAFOOT chief. “This puts an end to all rumours.

“Moroccans and Cameroonians have always lived together in peace, understanding and solidarity.”

Morocco recently hosted the 2018 African Nations Championship, which was won by the hosts, and are in the running to host the 2026 World Cup.