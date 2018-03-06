Al Ahly forward Junior Ajayi is thrilled to earn his first call-up to the Super Eagles for this month’s friendly fixtures against Poland and Serbia.

It was reported on Monday that the 22-year-old forward has been invited for the pre-World Cup friendlies.

The Super Eagles will face Poland on March 23rd in Warsaw before taking on Serbia four days later at the Hive Stadium in England.

Ajayi has already featured for Nigeria at the U-23 level. He was part of the team that won the Africa U-23 title in Senegal in 2015 as well as bronze in the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The former Shooting Stars player has been in fine form for Al Ahly in the Egyptian League this season, scoring eight goals and assisting nine in 23 games for the Red Devils.

“With grateful heart and total respect to the family of @NGSuperEagles and all #Nigerians, this invitation to our National Team is a dream come true 🙌. I will make you all proud by the grace of God,” an excited Ajayi confirmed the report on his invitation in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is expected to made public the list of 25 players for the two games this week.