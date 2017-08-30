Gernot Rohr, Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, has risen to debunk insinuations in some quarters that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo may be a jinxed venue for the national team and gave reasons why he chose the Nest of Champions ahead of other venues in the country.

Fielding questions at the media briefing ahead of the Nigeria versus Cameroon World Cup Qualifying game on Friday, Rohr affirmed his belief that Uyo is not an unlucky hunting ground for the Super Eagles despite losing his last game to South Africa there.

“Uyo is not unlucky. We just have to do our best and it’s not hard to see why we chose it ahead of other venues. One, the stadium has the best pitch in the country and that is very important if you must have a good game. Two, the weather condition in Uyo is very conducive for football and that’s also a very big factor when considering the choice of venue. Thirdly, the people of Uyo are warm and welcoming and that, again, is a big reason to pick it,” he said.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in the World Cup Qualifiers, wining both of their games against Zambia and Algeria to garner the six maximum points, four more than second-placed Cameroon.