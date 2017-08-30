Stoke forward Bojan Krkic is poised to join Alaves on loan after dropping down Mark Hughes’ pecking order, ESPN reports.

A number of La Liga clubs have shown an interest in bringing Bojan back to Spain, but Alaves have won the race to secure the attacker’s signature and will sign him on loan for the season with a view to a permanent deal.

Bojan spent the second half of last season in Germany with Mainz after finding himself out of favour in Stoke boss Hughes’ plans.

The 27-year-old, who made 11 appearances for Mainz, returned to Stoke in the summer, but has struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI.

Bojan started the opening-day defeat to Everton, but the recent arrivals of Jese Rodriguez and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at Stoke have pushed him further down the pecking order.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan man has been on the bench for the last two Premier League games against Arsenal and West Brom, and Hughes is happy to let him move on again.