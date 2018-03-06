The long awaited presidential reception for members of the home-based Super Eagles who won the Silver Medal at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco will now hold tomorrow (Wednesday) at the State House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The planned reception had been postponed severally due to the busy schedule of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have been informed that the president will host us at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Wednesday,” a member of the team, Sunday Faleye informed.

“We are happy that we will finally be meeting the president and we hope to get a handsome reward from him.”

The Home Eagles finished second at the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco after going down to a 4-0 defeat to the hosts.

It was the country’s best ever performance in the competition after they came third at the 2014 edition in South Africa.