Manchester City have confirmed that they will have a warm weather training break in Abu Dhabi next week.

City have a free week following the Premier League clash with Stoke on March 12 and will head to the United Arab Emirates after the Monday night game.

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that manager Pep Guardiola was keen to take his squad for a warm weather training camp after not having had the opportunity to do so in January or February.

Guardiola took his squad to Abu Dhabi last February, where they met City owner Sheikh Mansour.

After the latest trip was confirmed, the coach said: “This is an ideal opportunity for the players to enjoy some sunshine and prepare for the challenges that still lie ahead.

“We flew out to Abu Dhabi last year, and it will be a pleasure to return this year.”

The squad will return on March 17 before the majority of players head out on international duty. City have 19 days between the game at Stoke and their next Premier League game against Everton on March 31.

If they reach the semifinals of the Champions League, City will face 11 matches in the final 35 days of the season.