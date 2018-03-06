Jiangsu Suning midfielder Ramires says he wants to play for Chelsea again before finishing his career.

The Brazil international left Stamford Bridge to join the Chinese Super League in January 2016 in a deal worth £25 million.

However, speaking to UOL Esporte, the 30-year-old says it would be “spectacular” to play for Chelsea again in the future.

“Chelsea? I’ll always have special affection for them and I want to play for them again before finishing my career,” said Ramires.

“I know the doors of Stamford Bridge will always be open to me and that wearing their jersey again would be spectacular.”

Ramires has recently been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, reports the player has not denied.

“There’s been lots of talk about Inter, but nothing concrete has come my way, at least until today,” he added.

“Everyone knows Inter are a great club and that playing in Europe again is a wish of mine, but for now I’m thinking about helping Jiangsu have a great 2018.”

Ramires contributed 34 goals and 25 assists in 251 games for Chelsea between 2010 and 2016, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League, Champions League and Europa League during his time in west London.