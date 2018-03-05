Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has accepted a Football Association charge over “wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon”.

Guardiola had until 18:00 GMT today to respond to a charge of breaching the FA’s kit and advertising regulations.

In November, Guardiola said he wears the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

The FA spoke to the City boss about the situation in December and had previously issued two formal warnings.

Action was taken though when he wore it pitchside – he is free to wear it elsewhere – during City’s FA Cup fifth-round defeat at Wigan on 19 February.

Two key members of the Catalan independence movement, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez, were held without bail after an independence vote in October, which the Spanish government deemed illegal.

Guardiola said in November: “If one day in prison was already too much, look how many days they’ve been there now.

“Like everybody knows, hopefully sooner or later I can stop wearing it.

“All the politicians that are in prison, I hope they can leave and go back home soon with their families and continue living the lives they deserve.”