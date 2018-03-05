English Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn expects the Premier League to embrace video assistant referees (VAR) after the system’s permanent use was approved by football lawmakers.

The technology is set to be used at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia after it was unanimously approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

“I genuinely feel with the Premier League. It’s not a question of if but when,” Glenn told British media.

“It’s the Premier League’s decision whether to introduce VAR. They have, in my view, chosen correctly not to be early adopters because `why wouldn’t you let other people find things out?’

“The Premier League is the most lucrative league in the world. So, the consequence of a bad implementation of VAR would be very serious.

“But likewise the consequence of not ever running VAR, when the stakes are so high, is a big deal as well,” Glenn said.

European football ruling body, UEFA, on the other hand, has already said the system would not be deployed in next season’s Champions League club competition.

It said VAR needed more time to be tested before UEFA would put it to use.

England’s top flight seems to also be leaning towards delaying the introduction of VAR by another season when the clubs meet to discuss technology at a meeting next month.

So far, VAR’s trial in English domestic cup matches has received mixed reviews with fans complaining they were being left in the dark when decisions were made.

“When the FA Cup has finished, we will do a review and decide whether to have it for next season, though I think we probably will,” Glenn added.