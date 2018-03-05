Ex-international Mutiu Adepoju, says Nigeria’s friendly matches against Poland and Serbia are strategic steps toward having a successful outing in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Adepoju, popularly called “Headmaster’’ in his playing days made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday Abuja.

According to the ex-international, the two nations are careful choices made by the Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, to prepare against group opponents.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles in November 2017 defeated one of their Group D rivals, Argentina 4-2 in Russia.

Other group D teams are Croatia and Iceland.

Adepoju said: “Poland is a force to reckon with in European football, you can’t get all the desired friendly matches given FIFA’s tight schedules, clubs and individual countrys plans.

“The Serbian team is also a good one, I think the outcome of the two matches will help the technical crew perfect plans to hit the podium in Russia,’’ he said.

NAN also reports that ahead of 2018 World Cup, Nigeria is billed to play international friendly matches with Poland Wroclaw, Poland on March 23 and Serbia, March 27, in London.

On his expectations of the list of players that should feature in the friendlies, Adepoju said players should be selected based on current form.

“The list has not come out yet. I believe Rohr will want the best players to be on his team.

“Although many Nigerian players are doing so well in their clubs, he can only have 23 players on his list.

“Rohr will go for the best to deliver the mandate given to him by the nation.

“Let us continue to give Rohr more supports on his mission to make significant impact at the World Cup,’’ he said.

Adepoju, who had represented the country thrice at the Mundial, however, urged players that would make the list to be patriotic and put the nation first during the matches.

The list of players for the friendly matches will be released on Wednesday.