Liverpool have opened talks with Arsenal over a deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sky Sports reports.

The Gunners had agreed to sell the England international to their London rivals Chelsea for a fee believed to be £35m.

But Sky Sports reports the 24-year-old has turned down a move to Stamford Bridge because he favours a transfer to Liverpool ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract at the end of the season and will see out the remaining 11 months of his Arsenal deal should a transfer to Anfield not get over the line for any reason.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently on duty with the England squad, has started all of Arsenal’s games this season but recently rejected a new contract offer following a meeting with manager Arsene Wenger.

Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn told Sky Sports on Tuesday he believes it is time for Oxlade-Chamberlain to depart the club after six years.

“Personally, I think he has had enough at Arsenal. It is time to move on and face a new challenge,” Winterburn said.

Arsenal look to be one of the busiest clubs ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, with discussions ongoing over the potential transfer of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City and the possibility of Shkodran Mustafi also leaving, and Jonny Evans coming in from West Brom.