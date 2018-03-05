Enyimba coach Paul Aigbogun believes Energie of Benin Republic deserve respect when the two sides lock horns in the first round, first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup at the Stade de L’admits, Cotonou on Wednesday.

The Beninese side eliminated the three -time African champions, Hafia of Guinea, after a 1-1 draw in the return leg in Conakry earned them passage 2-1 on aggregate.

“We were looking at the possibility of playing Hafia of Guinea in the first round but it’s interesting how Energie came through from the preliminary round and that means they are a good side that should not be underrated,” Aigbogun told CAFOnline. com.

“The good thing is that we (Enyimba) are doing well in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and we can take such good form to the continent. Our preparation towards the game against Energie is well on course.

“I wouldn’t want to single out any player as the star man; we want to go all out and show the quality we have. We are working really hard to make a good impression this time and I believe the players are ready to do their best too.”

Aigbogun believes his quality players, tactics and his experience in the CAF Champions League campaign in 2016 will make the team triumph this season.

Enyimba were CAF Champions League winners in 2003 and 2004 but have struggled in Africa since.

“Though we haven’t won any continental trophy recently, we are still a strong team and I’m confident we can do well this time in the CAF Confederation Cup,” assured Aigbogun who is in his third spell with Enyimba.

“Enyimba is a top club; a very ambitious side and it’s a privilege to be associated with the club over the years.

“I can’t say exactly this is how far we can go in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup but I have a good idea about how things work on the continent. We are going to give a good account of ourselves this time around”.

“I don’t think any team on the continent would think it would be easy playing against a team from Nigeria; we have quality in the team and we are doing everything to ensure we have a good outing starting with our first round match against Energie.”