Real Madrid midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have both been included in the travelling squad for Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kroos has not played since suffering a knee issue during the first leg against PSG at the Bernabeu on Feb. 14, with Modric picking up a hamstring problem soon afterwards.

Both players returned to training with their teammates on Sunday in Madrid, and on Monday were named in a 24-strong travelling party, in which coach Zinedine Zidane has included all of his senior squad players.

Left-back Marcelo returned from his hamstring injury with a 30 minute run-out as a substitute in Saturday evening’s 3-1 La Liga win at home to Getafe, and is now expected to start at the Parc des Princes.

Madrid are training at the stadium at 7 p.m. on Monday evening, with Zidane to speak to the media beforehand.

In the mixed zone at the Bernabeu on Saturday evening, club captain Sergio Ramos said that to progress to the Champions League quarterfinals his team must show the same mentality they had while winning the first leg 3-1 at home.

“We know what the Champions League means for Real Madrid,” Ramos said. “Now we must go to Paris with seriousness and identity we showed in the first game. We know it will be difficult, but we have clear our objective. We know in attack they have unbalancing players, but we can also do them damage.”