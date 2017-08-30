Nigeria’s Falconets midfielder, Joy Bokiri, is delighted to have joined Greek side Elpides Karditsas.

Bokiri, 18, signed a one-year deal with the Greek Women’s Alpha Ethniki outfit following a successful medical on Tuesday.

The former Bayelsa Queens FC midfielder is eager to emulate Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanioze who have shone brightly playing abroad.

“I am delighted and I hope to shine here. It was a bit difficult coping with the weather, but I’m confident I will shine like others who have joined European teams before me,” Bokiri said through the agent who brokered the deal, Izuchukwu Hilary Uganeme.

She has since been handed the jersey number 12 jersey at the club.

Bokiri made eight appearances for Nigeria in Fifa tournaments, scoring three goals.