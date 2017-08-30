Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed that goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa of FC Ifeanyiubah will start Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon after South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi had a relapse of his injury in training yesterday.

“This boy (Ezenwa) who plays in Nigeria will start the game,” disclosed Rohr.

“He did well with the CHAN team and he will do well (vs Cameroon), we will protect him and give him confidence. The home fans will also give him confidence.”

Ezenwa is sipper of the home-based Eagles and his penalty save helped the country to qualify for a third straight CHAN at the expense of Benin in Kano recently.

He featured at the 2007 FIFA U20 World Cup in Canada alongside the likes of Brown Ideye and Elderson Echiejile.