Plateau United head coach Kennedy Boboye says his side is oozing with confidence after defeating Enugu Rangers.

Chizoba Amaefule’s solitary goal inspired Plateau to a 1-0 win over Rangers last week Wednesday.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match was played at the Jos International Stadium.

Boboye told FCNaija that the win was a morale booster for the reigning NPFL champions ahead of their continental engagement.

Plateau will take on Tunisian giants Etoile Du Sahel in the 2018 CAF Champions League first round first-leg match in Sousse on Tuesday.

“It was a tough game against a highly tactical team that came here to play for a draw but we are happy that we got our three points at the end of the day,” he said.

“The win is very important to us even as we go into the next round of our continental matches knowing that we are at the top of the league.”

Plateau are placed third on the NPFL standings having accumulated 18 points from nine games.