Everton are eyeing a sensational move for embattled Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, to replace Sam Allardyce.

Calls for Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss was heightened on Sunday following his side’s 2-1 loss to Brighton. It was their fourth straight loss in all competitions.

For Allardyce, he has come under criticism after Everton’s recent 2-1 league defeat to Burnley on Saturday. Last Saturday, they lost 1-0 away to Watford.

According to Daily Star, Toffees owner and Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri believes Wenger “is the ideal candidate to revive the Merseyside club’s fortunes.

Moshiri previously co-owned a 15 percent stake in Arsenal with Alisher Usmanov, and is expected to make his move in the summer.

And when questioned about his future following Arsenal’s recent defeat to Brighton, Wenger replied: “I don’t want to talk about my future. At the moment, my future is not my main worry.

“My worry is to get Arsenal winning football games. Then we’ll see where we go from there. I’ll try and give my best as long as I am here.”