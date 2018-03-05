Riyad Mahrez has vowed to give “everything” for Leicester after scoring his first goal since failing to secure a move to Manchester City in the January transfer window.

The Premier League leaders made four offers for the Algeria winger in the winter window, and Mahrez handed in a transfer request to try to force through the move.

Following Leicester’s refusal to sell the 27-year-old, Mahrez was absent from training for over a week – before returning and featuring in their last four matches.

Mahrez scored a free-kick in the 97th minute on Saturday to earn Leicester a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, and he has now pledged his commitment to the club.

He said: “It was a difficult situation but, while I am here, I will give everything for the club – that’s how I am.

“I was very pleased with the way the fans have been with me throughout this. It was important for me. That’s why I will keep giving everything for the club.

“It’s for moments like this [the goal] that you play football. Never give up. It was brave but sometimes you have to be.

“Obviously, we didn’t get the win but at least we didn’t lose so that’s the most important thing.”