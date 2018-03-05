Sunshine Stars coach Duke Udi has said the transfer restrictions slammed on his team has affected their fortunes adversely this season.

Hosts Sunshine Stars forced Enugu Rangers to a 1-1 draw yesterday.

The sanctions on Sunshine Stars were as a result of the team’s indebtedness to several players and coaches.

“I am feeling terribly bad at the moment. I will prepare a team all week to play a league match, only to be told by the management that certain players are not eligible due to the sanctions from the LMC,” Udi complained.

“How can we win matches with limited numbers of players available? A case study was our match against Plateau United where we had only 11 players available.

“We have also lost three points to a sanction (three points deduction by the LMC) after crowd violence in our home match and we are playing matches without our full compliment of players available for selection.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the management to rally round the team and save us from this ugly situation we are in.”

Udi has therefore urged the Ondo State Government to help save Sunshine Stars from relegation as he believes it has gone beyond what the Sunshine Stars management alone can handle.