Former Argentina international Marcelo Gallardo has said that Lionel Messi can lead the South American nation to success at the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986, but reached the final of the 2014 competition before losing to Germany.

Gallardo, who played in two World Cups in 1998 and 2002, has said that his nation are behind Brazil, Germany and Spain in the pecking order, but the presence of Messi means that Argentina stand every chance of lifting the trophy.

“I think Argentina has always been a leader in global football,” Gallardo told RT. “I think now there are two or three teams in the world better than Argentina – first Brazil, then Germany and Spain, and then us.

“Now that we have Messi on our team, we have a chance to win. We have this feeling. We feel like we can become the central team because we have Messi. But three national teams: Brazil, Germany and Spain, are better than us.”

Barcelona attacker Messi has managed 61 goals in 123 appearances at international level.