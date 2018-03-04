Petr Cech has issued an apology to Arsenal supporters following the club’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

The goalkeeper was at fault for both Brighton goals at the Amex Stadium as the Gunners slipped to their fourth straight defeat in all competitions for the first time since 2002.

Cech failed to collect a corner in the build-up to Lewis Dunk’s opener before allowing Glenn Murray’s header to squirm under his body for Brighton’s second.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter immediately after the match to apologise for his performance.

Cech wrote: “If you want to win a game away of home in the best league in the world your GK can’t concede 2 goals like I did today … it’s simply not possible … The team fought back but the damage was done.”

Arsenal are now 13 points adrift of the Champions League places with only nine games remaining in the season.

The Gunners next face AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night, and then host Watford on Sunday.