Bayern Munich opened up a 20-point lead in the Bundesliga with only nine games left after a 4-0 win at Freiburg on Sunday.

Two goals in three minutes set Bayern on course for their 20th win in 25 games, leaving it just a matter of time before they wrap up their record-extending sixth consecutive title.

Jupp Heynckes’ side showed that last weekend’s draw at home to Hertha Berlin was only a temporary scare after a 15-game winning streak.

Thomas Muller was at the heart of Bayern’s first goal after 24 minutes in which either side could have scored. His cross came back off Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu’s heel, and Muller reacted quickly to send the ball back, where it ricocheted off Soyuncu and goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow to go in.

Corentin Tolisso then hammered a brilliant shot from around 30 metres inside the top-right corner.

Sandro Wagner, playing in place of the rested Robert Lewandowski, killed any notion of a contest early in the second half after being set up by Muller, who crowned his performance with the fourth goal — a half-volley to Joshua Kimmich’s corner at the near post — with just over 20 minutes remaining.