Aiteo Cup winners Rivers Angels defeated Nasarawa Amazons to emerge as the winners of the Nigerian Women’s Football League Champions Shield at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

Rivers Angels were held to 1-1 draw in the regulation time before winning the game 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

River Angels’ Alice Ogebe scored the opening goal of the game in the 42nd minute with a header, while Ejalonibu equalised for the Amazons in the 58th minute.

Amazon’s Anam Imo aimed for goal in the 75th minutes but it went wide.

Angels’ Alice Ogebe scored late on but it was ruled out for offside.