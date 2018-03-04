Arsenal fell to their third consecutive Premier League defeat on Sunday as first-half goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray gave Brighton & Hove Albion a 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium.

It was the fifth loss in the last six games in all competitions for Arsenal, who pulled one goal back in first-half injury time through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and challenged consistently in the second half but were unable to equalise.

Dunk scored Brighton’s first goal in the seventh minute after Pascal Gross found Shane Duffy from a corner, and Dunk volleyed Duffy’s header into an open net with Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech out of position.

Brighton doubled the lead in the 26th minute following a giveaway by Laurent Koscielny, with Gross gaining possession and sending a deep cross that Murray headed in for his eighth goal in 10 games in all competitions.

Aubameyang pulled Arsenal back with his first goal since Feb. 3 and only his second following his move from Borussia Dortmund shortly before half-time. The striker redirected a pass from Granit Xhaka with the outside of his right foot and off the left hand of a diving Mathew Ryan.

Arsenal nearly equalised moments before half-time when a header from Koscielny hit the post, and Mesut Ozil drilled a shot in the 58th minute that Ryan was able to stop.

Brighton’s Ezequiel Schelotto was taken off injured following a collision with Sead Kolasinac in the 65th minute, and with seven minutes of added time, Aubameyang had another opportunity in the 93rd minute, only to be denied by Ryan.

Arsenal’s Edward Nketiah, 18, made his Premier League debut in the 83rd minute when he replaced Calum Chambers.