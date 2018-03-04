Nigeria striker Chinedu Ogbuke Obasi has said his move to English Championship side Bolton Wanderers has made his dream to play in England come true.

“I have always wanted to be here in England, this is a great opportunity and platform for me to show myself in England and see what the future holds for me here,” he told his new club’s TV.

“I am looking forward to do great things with the club. I love scoring goals and I am looking forward to doing that with the club to help us stay in the league.”

The former Hoffenheim hitman said he is delighted to join the club and happy to be linked with ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as he recalled his experience at the stadium as a Nigeria U17 international.

“It’s a great honour to be here, I am delighted to be part of this great club,” he said.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be linked with a legend like Jay Jay (Okocha).

“This is a great stadium, I was here when I was 15,16 years old with Nigeria U17 national team to see ‘Jay Jay’, it was Reebok Stadium then, now Macron Stadium, still the same stadium.

“I played my first game in UK here and it was a great atmosphere.

“I like scoring goals and will do my best in that regard for the club. I am looking forward to play in front of the fans as I want their support and will make them proud.”