Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi says that the People’s Elephant’s players have been adequately motivated to secure a positive result in Cotonou ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup First Round, First Leg duel with Energie FC of Benin Republic on Wednesday.

The former African Champions are billed to depart for the West African land by road on Sunday from Lagos after they left Calabar by flight a day earlier and Anyansi Agwu who arrived Cotonou on Friday along with few other officials as advance party said that governor Okezie Ikpeazu has charged the team to do Nigerians proud against the Beninoise league runners-up.

“I want to say that every modality has been put in place to ensure that Enyimba have a successful game on Wednesday,” Anyansi told Goal.

“The players are due in Cotonou on Sunday and everything about their training plans have been sorted. We are not new in the continent and we are going to bring our experience to bear.

“We have an advance team here already to ensure that the team has a smooth stay. The support from the State government has also been very massive.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s support to the team is the reason we are here and he has charged us to represent the country (Nigeria) very well in Benin Republic.

“We won’t be boastful ahead of the tie but what we know is that with the encouragement we have received thus far, I believe it is proper for us to target the group stage first. Our pedigree will speak for us.”