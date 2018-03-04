Nigeria U20s, the Flying Eagles, will begin tomorrow in Abuja, officials have said.

The training camp was originally set to begin a week ago but it was delayed after the call-ups were scrutinised by the NFF technical committee.

Coach Paul Aigbogun has called up 28 players from the NPFL ahead of an U20 AFCON eliminator against Sierra Leone or Guinea Bissau in April.

In the meantime, it has been learnt that a co-ordinator and a kit manager will be named this week for the U20s.

NFF staffers are pressing to be considered for both posts.