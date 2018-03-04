Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori has died at the age of 31.

Fiorentina confirmed the news on Sunday morning in a statement posted on the club’s official website.

“A profoundly shocked Fiorentina are compelled to announce that their captain Davide Astori, who was struck by an unexpected sudden illness, has passed away,” a statement read. “In this terrible and delicate situation, and in particular out of respect for his family, we appeal for everybody to show sensitivity.”

The club had been due to play Udinese, but the game has been postponed until a later date, the club confirmed. Genoa vs. Cagliari has also been called off with more games expected to follow.