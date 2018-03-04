Some of Arsenal’s players are “getting away with murder” this season, says former Gunners keeper David Seaman.

The Gunners have lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the League Cup final and Premier League in the past week to add to the pressure on boss Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal are sixth in the league, 13 points off fourth and a Champions League spot, although they would qualify by winning the Europa League.

“The way they didn’t turn up in the final was disappointing,” said Seaman.

“Arsene is copping for all this criticism, from what I saw last Sunday at the League Cup final, I couldn’t believe that it was an Arsenal side playing.

“We know that sometimes when you go out on to the pitch things don’t go right but at least you can show willing and I’m afraid a few of the players didn’t look like that.”

Arsenal have a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham going into Sunday’s game against Brighton but their best chance of reaching next season’s Champions League appears to be by virtue of winning the Europa League – as Manchester United did last season.

They face AC Milan in the last 16 and Seaman told BBC Radio 5 live’s Sportsweek “a hell of lot is riding in that game now”.

He added: “If Arsene wins the Europa League then maybe he will see out his contract but, if not, then the board have got to make a decision.

“People say Arsene runs the club but it’s not that. It’s business and the board will run the club and make that decision.

“I think he will see his contract out. Arsene is a very stubborn gentleman.”