Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson admits new signing Chinedu Obasi is still way off in terms of fitness but hopes the Nigerian will be a good asset for the club.

Obasi joined Austin Okocha’s former club on a short-term deal until the end of the season on Saturday.

The 31-year-old completed the move to the Championship club following a successful trial period which saw him score in an U-23s clash with Burnley at the Macron Stadium.

“We haven’t been able to see a great deal of him in training,” Parkinson told the club’s official website.

“He had the option to go back to Europe and he was happy to sign for us on a pay as you play deal. This gives us an option to look at him further.

“I felt he is quite the way off in terms of fitness wise and he’s got work to do in the Under-23s. He needs a couple games but hopefully he could be an asset for us.

“He played for FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, so he is a player who has performed at a good level.”

The vastly travelled Obasi has featured for clubs in Norway, Germany, Sweden and China.