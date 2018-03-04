Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham’s “home” form at Wembley has become a key factor in their success their season.

Spurs extended their unbeaten run at their temporary home to 15 games in all competitions with a 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

It is in stark contrast to last season when Tottenham played European games at the stadium and the Wembley factor was cited as one of the main reasons why they crashed out of both the Champions League and Europa League at the first time of asking.

Wembley has become a much happier venue for Spurs this season and they have beaten visiting teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal while their new 62-000 capacity stadium is being built.

“I am so pleased. I think it is a fantastic run at home,” Pochettino said. “We can say that Wembley is our home and that is so important for the team.

“Last season was a strange feeling, a difficult feeling, but for our fans and us it’s like our home.The team feel good playing here and when the results are positive everything is much better.”

Son Heung-Min scored twice against Huddersfield and he appears to be enjoying playing at the stadium as much as anyone with 13 of his 15 goals this season coming there.

“We feel comfortable at Wembley, we know how we play here,” the South Korea international said. “Of course it was going to take time but now we feel like we’re at home. We enjoy playing here.”

Tottenham now have another huge Wembley date on Wednesday when Juventus arrive for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with things nicely balanced following the 2-2 draw in Turin last month.