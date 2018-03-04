Cameroonian midfielder Stephane Mbia has left Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

The parties agreed to a mutual termination of the player’s contract, which was due to expire at the end of 2018.

Mbia joined Hebei China Fortune in January 2016 from Turkish side Trabzonspor. The 31-year-old racked up a total of 41 appearances and 10 goals for the CSL club.

The Cameroon international took to Twitter to announce the decision, though he gave no details about what motivated his departure.

“After two seasons, Hebei China Fortune and I have decided to end our collaboration by mutual consent. I would like to thank the club for this fantastic experience,” Mbia wrote.

“I wish the club and fans all the best for the 2018 season.”

Mbia has also featured for the likes of Rennes, Olympique Marseille, Queens Park Rangers and Sevilla in his club career.