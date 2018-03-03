FA chief executive Martin Glenn has admitted the video assistant referee (VAR) was wrong to rule out Tottenham’s first disallowed goal in their FA Cup victory over Rochdale on Wednesday.

Erik Lamela scored for Spurs at Wembley, but the goal was then struck off for a foul by Fernando Llorente following lengthy consultation between the VAR and referee Paul Tierney.

Mauricio Pochettino criticised the use of VAR after the game, saying it was “complicated” and made it hard to “focus on the game”.

The guidelines for the use of VAR say they should only intervene if the referee has made a ‘clear and obvious’ error, but Glenn believes this was not the case.

He said: “What happens early on, and we saw it in Italy and Germany, the VARs are so desperate to get everything right and support their colleagues on the pitch, they’re probably calling out too many things.

“We saw that in the Rochdale – Spurs match. The disallowed first goal for Spurs wasn’t clear and obvious in my view and was probably, well, was a mistake and should not have been called out.

“That’s fine, let’s admit mistakes. It’s a test. Good, we learn from it.”

Glenn acknowledged the system – which has been trialled in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season – needs tweaking.

He said: “We have to speed up reviews and, linked to that, the communication to the crowd has to be better because people aren’t really sure what’s going on.

“More importantly, we need to be much more comfortable about what is a clear and obvious error.”

Glenn was speaking in Zurich following football lawmakers IFAB’s decision to approve the permanent use of VAR.

Following the decision, a statement from the Premier League said they are “open to considering new technology that assists match officials without disrupting the flow of the game”.

Premier League clubs will discuss the use of VAR at a meeting next month.