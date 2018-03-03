The management of Nasarawa Amazons Football Club of Lafia on Friday urged all the club’s supporters in Lagos and other football lovers to rally behind their team on Sunday.

Salisu Adamu, the club’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), in a statement in Lafia urged them to cheer the players to victory when they face Rivers Angels FC at the Agege Stadium.

The two clubs are meeting in the maiden edition of the match for the NWFL Champions Shield.

The match pits the 2016/2017 NWFL Premier League Super Four champions, Nasarawa Amazons FC against the 2017 Women AITEO Cup winners, Rivers Angels FC of Port-Harcourt.

It is organised by the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) to serve as a “curtain-raiser’’ for the 2017/2018 NWFL season.

“The management of Nasarawa Amazons wishes to inform all the club’s supporters that we have concluded all preparations for the big encounter.

“We therefore call on all our club’s supporters in the state and its environs, as well as Nasarawa State indigenes residing in Lagos and all lovers of female football in the country, to come and support us to lift the maiden NWFL Champions Shield.”