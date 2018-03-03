Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has reached yet another landmark in his career, with his strike in Saturday evening’s La Liga game at home to Getafe taking him to 300 La Liga career goals.

The Portugal captain is only second player ever to reach 300 in the Spanish league, joining Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

But Ronaldo reached that mark 48 games faster, taking 286 games to score his 300th, while Messi needed 334 La Liga games, netting his last February at Sporting Gijon.

Ronaldo recieved the ball in the box in first-half stoppage time and took his time to find space before firing into the bottom corner to double Madrid’s lead over Getafe, after Gareth Bale’s opener.

Real Madrid claimed that Ronaldo had already reached 300 La Liga goals last week with his double strike in the 4-0 victory at home to Alaves. The discrepancy stems from a 2010 goal which official records credit to Pepe, who deflected in a Ronaldo shot against Real Sociedad.

After a slow start to the domestic season, Ronaldo has accelerated his scoring rate through recent weeks, and now has 15 goals in 21 La Liga games. The reigning Ballon d’Or holder has 29 goals in 32 club outings so far in 2017-18, including 11 in his first seven Champions League appearances.

Madrid’s record goal scorer now has a total of 435 goals in 426 matches across all competitions for the club.

The 33-year-old has scored in his last eight meetings with Getafe, and has 22 goals in 13 meetings with the team from the Spanish capital’s suburbs, making them his second favourite La Liga “victim” behind Sevilla.

Barca star Messi is La Liga’s highest-ever scorer with 372 goals in 408 appearances. Beyond Messi and Ronaldo, the league’s next highest scorer is Telmo Zarra, who scored 251 goals in 277 games.