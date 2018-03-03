West Ham fans told co-chairman David Gold to leave the club in an angry confrontation following the 4-1 defeat against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Gold stopped his car to speak with travelling fans and tensions threatened to boil over following the club’s latest setback.

A video of the exchange circulated via social media showed Gold next to his Rolls Royce asking furious supporters to calm down.

“I’m 82 years old,” Gold said, and after getting out of his car, he added: “You don’t understand. I’m hurting as much as you. I know it’s terrible.”

But furious fans hurled abuse at the veteran co-chairman, who said he had left the game early for “security reasons,” and urged him to leave the club.

Gold and fellow co-chairman David Sullivan have been under criticism this season from some fans, who have accused the joint-owners of breaking promises. Others leapt to Gold’s defence after the confrontation.

West Ham’s defeat to Swansea was their third in four Premier League matches and has left them three points above the relegation zone in 14th place.