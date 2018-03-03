Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both scored for the third consecutive game as Liverpool spoiled the return of former manager Rafael Benitez with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Anfield.

The victory moved Liverpool into second place in the Premier League on 60 points, with third-place Manchester United to face Crystal Palace on Monday, setting up a showdown between the two rivals at Old Trafford on March 10.

Salah struck first, scoring his 24th league goal — equalling Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League — in the 40th minute.

After a battle for possession in midfield, Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain found an unmarked Salah on the right, and the Egypt international finished with his left foot off Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Not only has Salah scored in seven consecutive games in all competitions, making him the first Liverpool player to do so since Daniel Sturridge in 2014, he also has scored 32 goals in all competitions, equalling Newcastle’s tally as a team.

Newcastle’s best chance came in first-half added time, with Mohamed Diame’s curler from 20 yards tipped away from the top-right corner by Loris Karius, before Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 54th minute.

A neat passing display in midfield finished when Roberto Firmino poked the ball to Mane at the top of the box, and Mane went to his right with his 14th goal of the campaign — one more than he had last season and equalling his tally with Southampton in 2015-16.

Salah appeared poised to strike again in the 86th minute, but Christian Atsu tracked back to end the scoring threat, and Salah was taken down just outside the box by Jamaal Lascelles in added time.

Benitez, who left Liverpool following the 2009-10 season, was facing his former club for the third time since his departure. He was unbeaten in the previous two meetings — and the first three leading Valencia from 2001-02 to 2003-04 — including a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture on Oct. 1.

Newcastle, only two points from safety, were victorious in their first Premier League visit to Anfield in 1994 but have not won since — a run of 22 games.

Jonjo Shelvey, who played three seasons for Liverpool and joined Newcastle in 2016, was racing to be fit for the game but missed it through injury.