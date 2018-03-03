Neymar will not resume training for at least six weeks following a successful operation on his broken foot in Brazil, his club Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday.

The world’s most expensive footballer flew to his homeland where he had surgery on Saturday on a broken metatarsal in his right foot, performed by Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Neymar will miss PSG’s crucial Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid next week but should be fit to lead Brazil’s attack at the World Cup in Russia, starting in June.

And although PSG lost to Brazil in the battle over how to deal with an injury they initially described as a hairline fracture but which Lasmar deemed to be a full break, the French ligue 1 leaders are insisting they monitor Neymar’s recovery.

“The post-operation rehabilitation will begin immediately under the control of the club’s physiotherapist,” PSG said in a statement on their website.

“An assessment will be conducted in six weeks in order to determine the possible date of his return to training.”

A Brazilian doctor who used to work with the national team told AFP that Neymar would not be able to walk without crutches for another two to three weeks, would not be able to exercise while putting weight on his foot for 60-75 days, and only after that could he return to training.