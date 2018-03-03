President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, says he advised Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo who is on loan to Las Palmas to move to the LaLiga if he wants to improve his game.

Etebo joined the LaLiga side from Portuguese side CD Feirense in January, and his performances have so far been one of the highlight of what have been a rather disappointing season for the ‎team who are struggling to remain in the Spanish top flight.

The Nigerian was hugely impressive in their 1-1 draw against League leaders Barcelona on Thursday, with his performance drawing him praise from all quarters particularly his showing against a Barcelona midfield arguably considered by many as the best in the world.

Speaking at an event in Lagos, Pinnick said he convinced the 22 year old to move to the LaLiga because he will get to play against players he will be facing at the World Cup, hence it will make him a better player.

“People are now talking about Oghenekaro Etebo’s exploits in Las Palmas in La Liga. I called him and told him to leave his former club where he was not a regular. Today, he is playing against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and so on. Those are the players he will play against at the World Cup,” he said.