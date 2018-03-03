English Championship side Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of Chinedu Obasi on a short-term deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 31-year-old was last on the books of Swedish side AIK, and completes his move to Macron Stadium following a successful trial period.

A full Nigeria international, the striker was a member of the side that finished third at the 2010 African Cup of Nations before suffering a group-stage exit at the World Cup later that year, while he also won a Silver Medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Starting his professional career with Norwegian side Lyn in 2005, he signed for 1899 Hoffenheim in 2007 and helped them win promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season in Germany.

Moving to Schalke 04 on loan in December 2011, the move was made permanent at the end of the season with Obasi helping them qualify for the Champions League in each of his four campaigns with the club.

Playing alongside recent Wanderers signing Jan Kirchhoff during his final 18 months at Schalke, the forward left the club at the end of his contract and signed for AIK for the first time in August 2016.

Linking up with former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Chinese side Shenzhen in February 2017, he returned to AIK the following summer and remained with the club until the end of the calendar year.

Having signed for Wanderers on trial last month, Obasi scored the winner in an Under-23s clash with Burnley at Macron Stadium and now joins Phil Parkinson’s side until the end of the season.