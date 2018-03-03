Super Eagles star Victor Moses expects a tight contest when Chelsea face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in an English Premier League clash.

The Nigerian international, who is set for his 21st appearance this season in the EPL, is optimistic the Blues can get a positive result despite losing 2-1 last weekend to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester City are leading the EPL with 75 points from 28 games, 22 points ahead of Chelsea who are fifth in the table.

Chelsea defeated Manchester City at the same ground last season but lost 1-0 to their likely successors at Stamford Bridge earlier in this season.

“It’s going to be an interesting game,” Moses told Chelsea’s official website.

“I’m expecting it to be tight.

“City are flying at the moment, but we have players who can win us games too. You never know what is going to happen.

“We need to stay hungry. We get a lot of chances in games so we have got to try and convert them.

“At the moment we are just concentrating on ourselves. We have worked hard in training and we want to do the best we can and go out there and prove people wrong.”

Moses also remained confident that Chelsea will finish in the EPL top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League despite their inconsistency.

“Finishing in the top four is crucial,” Moses added. “We’re a team that almost always finishes in the top four. We don’t want to finish fifth or sixth. We believe in the players we have got. We have got enough quality collectively and individually to do the business.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s about hard work and determination from all of us. There is a mental strength here. Fifth is not good enough but we still believe in ourselves.

“It’s been a bit up and down this season, and it’s about how we react. We players need to pull ourselves together and make the manager and the fans and everyone at the club proud again.”